Driver shot and killed by passenger while driving in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men from Southeast Kentucky were driving in Claiborne County Wednesday when the passenger shot and killed the driver, according to a police report.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to what was initially received as a traffic crash on Wednesday, Nov. 27 just before 1:30 p.m. Responding officers later learned one of the two men involved was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, two men from Pineville, Kentucky, 40-year-old Charles Bussell and 24-year-old Jacob McGeorge, were driving east on Highway 63 when McGeorge shot and killed Bussell, who was driving at the time. The car then veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

McGeorge was arrested and booked into the Claiborne County Jail for criminal homicide. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.