Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into O’Reilly Auto Parts store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing their car through the storefront of an O’Reilly Auto Parts Monday night.

According to Rural Metro Fire, “the driver may have experienced some sort of medical event resulting in the accident.”

The driver suffered minor injuries, RMF said.

The store suffered heavy damage from the crash.

There also wasn’t anyone in that area of the store at the time of the crash.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire)

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire)

