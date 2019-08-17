Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department was on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of East Magnolia Avenue and N. Cherry Street Friday night.

Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 7:33 p.m.

The vehicle landed on its top.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

(Photo: WATE)

The condition of the driver was unknown. The circumstances surrounding the crash were also unknown.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update this story when additional information is made available.