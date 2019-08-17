Breaking News
DCS says child found dead in car was 6-month-old boy

Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department was on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of East Magnolia Avenue and N. Cherry Street Friday night.

Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 7:33 p.m.

The vehicle landed on its top.

The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

(Photo: WATE)

The condition of the driver was unknown. The circumstances surrounding the crash were also unknown.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update this story when additional information is made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter