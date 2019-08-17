Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department was on the scene of a rollover crash at the intersection of East Magnolia Avenue and N. Cherry Street Friday night.
Dispatch confirmed the call for the crash came in at 7:33 p.m.
The vehicle landed on its top.
The driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The condition of the driver was unknown. The circumstances surrounding the crash were also unknown.
