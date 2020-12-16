Driver uninjured after car slides into creek near Halls library

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department is reminding drivers to be cautious on slick roads after a car slid off the road and into a creek early Wednesday.
No injuries were reported after a car slid off of East Emory Road near the Halls Branch Library and into Willow Creek Wednesday morning. Rural Metro tweeted a photo of the submerged vehicle and implored drivers to slow down as winter temperatures cause liquid on roadways to freeze and make tire traction more difficult.
