Driver who nearly hit Loudon County deputy head-on arrested after chase

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A convicted felon has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Loudon County.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving on Beals Chapel Road just after midnight Friday when a car came into his lane, nearly hitting him head-on.

The deputy then attempted to stop the car and reported the driver appeared to be intoxicated. An incident report states the vehicle drove off Beals Chapel Road and through a yard in an attempt to evade officers.

After chasing him for several miles, spike strips deployed by Lenoir City Police were able to help stop the vehicle. Loudon County deputies and Blount County SWAT deputies were then able to take the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Tony Thompson, into custody.

The vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen from Sevier County a few days prior. Thompson admitted to injecting heroin and other narcotics while fleeing deputies.

He faces charges including driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility pending bond.