Live Now
Knox County Health Dept. holding its daily press briefing
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Driving through the devastation: Pictures and video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed

News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 17 homes have been damaged, 13 of them destroyed in the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County. WKRG News 5 crews were allowed to survey the devastation alongside emergency crews. You can see a gallery of the damage below and the raw video of the survey above.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter