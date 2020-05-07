Driving through the devastation: Pictures and video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - The United States Department of Agriculture announced earlier this week that they plan to make up to $100 million in competitive grants available to expand the availability and sale of renewable fuels.

The Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program is designed to expand the infrastructure for ethanol and biodiesel made from U.S. agricultural products.

Funds will be made directly available to assist transportation fueling and biodiesel distribution facilities with converting to higher ethanol and biodiesel blends by sharing the costs related to and/or offering sales incentives for the installation of fuel pumps, related equipment and infrastructure.

“American ethanol and biofuel producers have been affected by decreased energy demands due to the coronavirus, and these grants to expand their availability will help increase their use during our economic resurgence,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Each grant can pay nearly half of a project cost up to $5 million. Around $86 million is dedicated to higher blends of ethanol while $14 million is for higher blend biodiesel.