Drone footage shows devastating damage across Nashville, Middle TN after tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people.

One tornado touched down near downtown and reportedly stayed on the ground for about 10 miles into Nashville’s eastern suburbs, following a path parallel to Interstate 40 and causing more damage in Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, Hermitage and other communities.

Drone footage: Mt. Juliet

It ripped through parts of the metropolitan area that have been transformed by a recent building boom. Germantown and East Nashville are two of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, with restaurants, music venues, high-end apartment complexes and rising home prices threatening to drive out long-time residents.

DRONE footage: East Nashville

Drone footage: Germantown