Drop pumpkins 140 feet from Gatlinburg SkyBridge this Thursday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Skylift park is celebrating Halloween by hosting it’s first annual Gatlinburg SkyBridge Pumpkin Toss.
Kicking off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, guests are invited to bring their pumpkins or they can take one of the 200+ available pumpkins and toss them off the SkyBridge.
At 6:30 p.m., There will be a grand finale pumpkin toss where over a hundred people will line up on the bridge and toss pumpkins all at the same time.
Registration is $5 dollars and all proceeds go to the Sevier County Food Ministry. If you wear your Halloween costume, you will get $2 off admission to the Skylift Park.
The SkyBridge hangs 140 feet above the ground at it’s highest point
