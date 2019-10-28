Drop pumpkins 140 feet from Gatlinburg SkyBridge this Thursday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The Skylift park is celebrating Halloween by hosting it’s first annual Gatlinburg SkyBridge Pumpkin Toss.

Kicking off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, guests are invited to bring their pumpkins or they can take one of the 200+ available pumpkins and toss them off the SkyBridge.

At 6:30 p.m., There will be a grand finale pumpkin toss where over a hundred people will line up on the bridge and toss pumpkins all at the same time.

🎃If you want to toss your pumpkin off of North America’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension bridge (and support a great cause) make sure to bring it to the Gatlinburg SkyBridge with you this Halloween🎃Sevier County Food Ministries

Posted by Gatlinburg SkyLift Park on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Registration is $5 dollars and all proceeds go to the Sevier County Food Ministry. If you wear your Halloween costume, you will get $2 off admission to the Skylift Park.

The SkyBridge hangs 140 feet above the ground at it’s highest point

