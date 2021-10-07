KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Do you have any medication that you no longer need or use? If so, the Oak Ridge Police Department and ASAP of Anderson are holding a drug take-back event on Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The take-back will take place in the Oak Ridge Police Department parking lot at 200 South Tulane Avenue. There will be no person-to-person contact due to COVID-19. Officers and ASAP of Anderson volunteers will guide people to where to drop off unwanted pharmaceutical drugs. Liquid medications, syringes and other drug paraphernalia will not be collected. The drugs dropped off will be collected by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Items accepted include:

Prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused)

Antibiotics/steroids

Cold and flu medications

Vitamins/herbal supplements

Pet medications

Medication Samples

Medicated ointments/lotions

There are six permanent disposal bins located throughout Anderson County. These bins offer a safe option for residents to dispose of unused or unwanted medicine.

The bins are open seven days a week and 24 hours a day.