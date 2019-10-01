Suspected drug trafficker at large after fleeing Monroe County traffic stop

A suspected drug trafficker from Atlanta is at large after he fled on foot from a Monroe County traffic stop on Friday.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Silvester Loyal from Atlanta who evaded custody after being pulled over in Monroe County on Friday, September 28.

Loyal gave Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers permission to search his vehicle after he was pulled over on I-75 in Monroe County.

During the search, Loyal fled on foot, crossing the interstate median and into the woods. Both troopers immediately gave chase on foot. After an extensive search of the wooded area, the subject escaped apprehension.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a backpack hidden under the floor in the trunk. The backpack contained approximately 4.4 pounds of crystal meth, 1.3 pounds of cocaine, and three pounds of marijuana.

Loyal has been charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana trafficking, evading arrest and other traffic infractions.

If anyone has information that will aid in the apprehension of Loyal, please contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 1-800-490-3490.