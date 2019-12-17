Drugs disguised as Christmas gifts found at Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, Nashville police arrested a man on drug charges at the Nashville International Airport.

According to the arrest affidavit, a K9 alerted officers to a bag that had arrived on a flight from Seattle. Upon inspection of the first bag, two additional bags were giving off the odor of marijuana as well.

Officers watched a man claim the bags then stopped him. The passenger confirmed the bags belonged to him and allowed officers to search them.

Inside the bags, police found packages wrapped in Christmas paper. Those packages contained 84 pounds of marijuana.

The man arrested has been identified as 57-year-old Somphone Temmerraj.

When officers asked him for his occupation he responded “this” is what he does.