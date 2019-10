Deputies in Morgan County made two arrests after seizing what is described as a large amount of narcotics.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says they executed a search warrant in Oakdale overnight Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department shared this image, adding they recovered 16 guns and more than $2,000 in cash.

Earlier tonight a team of officers led by Sheriff Wayne Potter served a search warrant at a residence in Oakdale. Two…

At this time the identities of those arrested have not been released.