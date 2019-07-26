Drugs, guns found in simultaneous Knox County SWAT busts

Four people are in custody after an investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The KCSO Office Narcotics Unit along with the department’s SWAT team found drugs and guns in a raid at two separate locations on Friday.

Roger Moore, Monique Houston, Brenda Austin and Carla Patrick were taken into custody. After drugs and guns were discovered during the raids.

The raids took place within a thousand feet of a drug-free zone with Reliable Child Care Daycare and Green Elementary School nearby.

Through that investigation, authorities found one location was used to sell narcotics and store firearms.

Moore was arrested after admitting to selling heroin in Knoxville for more than a year.

Houston, Austin and Patrick were also taken into custody.



