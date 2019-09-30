Duck Duck Goose consignment sale returns to the Knoxville Expo Center

One of the biggest consignment sales in East Tennessee is back for the season.

The Duck Duck Goose consignment sale is back this week at the Knoxville Expo Center with thousands of deeply discounted items for kids of all ages.

Duck Duck Goose is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale gives shoppers the chance to fill their kids’ closets with a new wardrobe just in time for warmer weather.

Everything is 50 to 90 percent off retail price. Additional discounts are also available on the last day of the sale.