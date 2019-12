BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WATE) – Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a dump truck stolen from a home in Bulls Gap Tuesday.

The truck is described as a red 1995 Kenworth with six axles and a logo on the side that says ‘Johnny Harmon Trucking and Excavating’.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Holt with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 423-798-1800.