Dumpster fire put out at Powell apartment complex

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Quick action saved cars and a guest building when a dumpster caught fire around midnight Saturday night at Vintage Emory Road Apartments in Powell, Rural Metro Fire Department said.

When Rural Metro crews arrived, firefighters found heavy fire in a dumpster connected to a guest building which tenants use to dispose of garbage, according to a news release from Rural Metro.

There were several cars parked close to the building. Quick action saved both the building and the vehicles, the news release said.

The cause of the fire is most likely improper disposal of combustible materials, according to Rural Metro, but the exact cause is under investigation.

A dumspter caught fire around midnight, on Saturday night, July 4, 2020 at Vintage Emory Road Apartments. (Photo courtesy of Rural Metro)

