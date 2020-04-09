Dunkin’ of Knoxville offering free coffee for frontline health care workers, first-responders through April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dunkin’ locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga are offering free coffee to all frontline healthcare workers and first-responders starting Thursday.
Frontline healthcare workers and first-responders a free medium hot or iced coffee starting Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, May 3 at all participating locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga.
For the third consecutive Friday, local Tennessee Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC will host another community day this Friday, April 10. Over the past two weeks, the locally-owned franchisee network has donated coffee and donuts to more than 46 frontline responder and healthcare-based organizations.
Bluemont Group would like for customers to nominate a local frontline responder group to be considered for a product donation by emailing donations@bluemontgroup.net. Applicants are asked to provide the name of the organization, contact information to coordinate the drop, and a brief description of why the team deserves some Dunkin’ Cheer.
All Dunkin’ restaurants are currently limited to carry-out and drive-thru services only.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 65 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Watch Soon: Dr. Fauci on what’s next for the U.S. in the coronavirus battle
- Grocery stores working to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus in Knox: YMCA helping community with emergency child care camps
- Police in Texas arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading coronavirus
- MEDIC Regional Blood Center adding more precautions during COVID-19 pandemic
- Father of immunocompromised daughter urges East Tennesseans to stay home amid coronavirus outbreak
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: UT Medical Center applies extra COVID-19 precautions
- The Tennessee coronavirus death toll rises to 72 with 4,138 COVID-19 cases statewide
- PSA: Knoxville, please stay at home
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirms two new deaths, total cases at 126
- Tennessee gov sees good news in virus model, urges vigilance
- Knoxvillians adhere to guidelines with social distance ‘tailgating’