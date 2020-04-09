Dunkin’ of Knoxville offering free coffee for frontline health care workers, first-responders through April

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dunkin’ locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga are offering free coffee to all frontline healthcare workers and first-responders starting Thursday.

Frontline healthcare workers and first-responders a free medium hot or iced coffee starting Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, May 3 at all participating locations in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

For the third consecutive Friday, local Tennessee Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC will host another community day this Friday, April 10. Over the past two weeks, the locally-owned franchisee network has donated coffee and donuts to more than 46 frontline responder and healthcare-based organizations.

Bluemont Group would like for customers to nominate a local frontline responder group to be considered for a product donation by emailing donations@bluemontgroup.net. Applicants are asked to provide the name of the organization, contact information to coordinate the drop, and a brief description of why the team deserves some Dunkin’ Cheer.

All Dunkin’ restaurants are currently limited to carry-out and drive-thru services only.