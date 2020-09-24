Dunkin’ offers free coffee in National Coffee Day ‘takeover’

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, but Dunkin’ Donuts says it’s renaming it National Dunkin’ Day and offering free cups of joe.

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ is giving away medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at its restaurants nationwide.

“We’re declaring National Coffee Day as National Dunkin’ Day to highlight how much our coffee means to people,” said Drayton Martin, the company’s vice president of brand stewardship, said in a statement.

When you think coffee, you think Dunkin’. ☕️ So, we gave National Coffee Day an update… 📣 Introducing #NATIONALDUNKINDAY ➡️ Sept. 29th! 📣 Come celebrate with us and grab a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.☕️🎉 pic.twitter.com/tzRM1r271j — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 22, 2020

If customers can’t make it to a Dunkin’ store, the company is offering a chance to “Celebrate National Dunkin’ Day Anywhere,” with a chance to win a care package that includes such items as packaged coffee, tumblers and masks.

To enter, participants must comment on Dunkin’s Instagram or Twitter accounts on Sept. 23.