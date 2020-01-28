Duo convicted of ‘egregious’ kidnappings, home invasions in 3 states sentenced in federal court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people convicted of going on a home invasion and kidnapping spree in 2018 were sentenced to 25 and 30 years respectively on Tuesday in federal court.

Josh Small, 52, and Joni Amber Johnson, 36, both of Princeton, West Virginia, preyed on the elderly from May to July 2018 in West Virginia, Virginia and East Tennessee.

The duo tied up seven victims in armed home invasions and kidnappings and then robbed them.

“The home invasions were noteworthy for the egregious amount of violence toward the victims,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee handed down sentences of 30 years to Small and 25 years for Johnson.