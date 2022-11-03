KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two sets of wildfires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry. Details on the wildland fires are limited as of Thursday morning as crews respond.

One of the wildland fires is near the Tennessee-Kentucky line in Campbell County near North Highway 25 and had reportedly grown to about 65 acres amidst mountainous terrain. The other fire in Roane County is also in mountainous terrain and poses no current threat to structures.

The first wildland fire was reported late Wednesday night in Campbell County. The Forestry Division data map states it’s located in Duff, Tenn. off of 25 West and was initially reported as 5 acres in size. Campbell County dispatch personnel told WATE 6 On Your Side although the fire had grown to 65 acres, fire crews were monitoring it and it was not a threat to any structures or people.

The second wildland fire was reported early Thursday in Roane County. The Forestry Division data map states it’s located in Rockwood, Tenn. off of I-40 near mile marker 345. It’s reportedly burning near the top of Rockwood Mountain.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a brush fire near the wildland fire site; a westbound right lane was blocked at mile marker 345 on I-40W.

According to Assistant District Forester Nathan Waters with the East Tennessee District Fire Ops, crews are working on the Roane County wildfire Thursday.

“Steep, rocky conditions on Rockwood Mountain make fighting fire difficult and can limit equipment use, and crews continue to monitor Interstate 40, which is near this fire, for both public and firefighter safety concerns,” Waters said in an email. “Wildland fire crews will stay on this fire until it is contained and out.”

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

According to the Division of Forestry, wildland fires occur year-round especially during periods of drought. There are essentially two fire seasons here: Fall fire season and Spring fire season. The website also states that during a crisis, Division of Forestry employees work closely with volunteer firefighters and rescue squads.

Last week, the Division of Forestry restricted outdoor debris burning due to the dry conditions.