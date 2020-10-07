Early voting begins next week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Early voting for the Nov. 3 State and Federal General Election begins Wednesday, Oct. 14.

“Our top priority, this election season is that every Tennessee voter can cast their ballot safely and securely,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Utilizing Tennessee’s robust early voting period is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.”

Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.

Early voting provides Tennessee voters the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds and can shorten your wait time, as well as flexibility of evenings and Saturdays.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, voters are encouraged to wear a face covering and main a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Signs with further safety instructions will be up at polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government, is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls. Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

For more information about what types of ID are acceptable and other Election Day details, visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

