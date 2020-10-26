Early voting continues Monday, new voting center opens on UT’s campus

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, file photo a poll worker displays “I Voted” stickers during the first day of early voting in Las Vegas. Democrats have kept Nevada in their column in every presidential election since 2004. But political strategists and organizers on the ground warn Nevada is still a swing state. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It is now the final stretch of early voting. Starting Monday, there are only four days left.

During the next four days, the standard hours will extend until 8 p.m. That excludes the locations at Karns Senior Center, which will still close at 5 p.m., and the City-County building, which will close at 7 p.m.

The Baker Center on UT’s campus will also open as a polling location. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For a full list of hours and polling locations visit the Knox County website.