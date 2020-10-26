Early voting continues Monday, new voting center opens on UT’s campus

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It is now the final stretch of early voting. Starting Monday, there are only four days left.
During the next four days, the standard hours will extend until 8 p.m. That excludes the locations at Karns Senior Center, which will still close at 5 p.m., and the City-County building, which will close at 7 p.m.
The Baker Center on UT’s campus will also open as a polling location. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
For a full list of hours and polling locations visit the Knox County website.