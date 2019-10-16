Early voting for Knoxville Mayoral Election begins Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Early voting for the city of Knoxville election is kicking off Wednesday.

The election pits Eddie Mannis and Indya Kincannon against each other to be Madeline Rogero’s successor.

There are also several city council seats up for grabs.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots later this morning starting at 10 a.m. Early voting runs through the Oct. 31, with election day coming up November 5.