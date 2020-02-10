Early voting in Tennessee presidential primary begins this week

While New Hampshire is set to hold its primary on Tuesday, Tennesseans will get their chance to make their voices heard this week as well.

Early voting for the Tennessee primary begins Wednesday, February 12 and runs through February 25.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, February 25. Click here for a Knox County absentee ballot application.

Click here for all Knox County voting locations. Precinct 68E has been moved to the Cedar Bluff Branch Library at 9045 Cross Park Drive in Knoxville.

If you decide not to vote early, Tennessee’s primary is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.