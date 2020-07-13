Early voting in Tennessee primaries begins this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Early voting will get underway this week for the August state and local primary elections.

Voters can start casting their ballots early this Friday, July 17.

This year Knox County voters will be using a new voting system. People will now cast their votes on a paper ballot for the first time in “generations”.

Early voting runs through Saturday, August 1. There are 10 early voting locations in Knox County.

Knox County Early Voting informationDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter