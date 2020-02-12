Early voting in Tennessee’s presidential primary begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Early voting for Tennessee’s presidential primary has officially begun.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots ahead of the March 3 presidential primary starting Wednesday until Feb. 25.

Three names will appear on the Republican presidential ballot: Presidential Donald Trump, Massachusetts Gov. Williams Weld and former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh — who is no longer running for the top seat.

Meanwhile, Democrats will see 15 names on their ballot — including four candidates who have dropped out: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julián Castro, former U.S. Rep. John Delaney and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson.

Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going online.

Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote; this includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

Nearly a quarter of primary delegates are up for grabs in the March 3 Super Tuesday contests, with 73 of those coming from Tennessee. Just seven other states will have more delegates than Tennessee on Super Tuesday.