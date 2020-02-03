Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL)- Officials with Earth Fare, Inc. announced Monday they would be closing all stores and starting inventory liquidation sales.

The news release added that all employees have been notified about the closures and that, ” The inventory liquidation sales will feature a truly outstanding assortment of merchandise at very significant price reductions. We encourage shoppers to visit their nearby location now and take advantage of these savings before it’s too late. Store fixtures are also available for sale as part of this process.”

Knoxville has two Earth Fare locations, one at 140 N Forest Park Boulevard and one at 10903 Parkside Drive.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.