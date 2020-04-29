Earthquake recorded near Rutledge early Wednesday

Breaking News
The USGS recorded a minor 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Rutledge, Tennessee, early Wednesday monring. (WATE)

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Grainger County early Wednesday morning.

The United States Geological Survey said the seismic activity happened at 5:13 a.m. 1.5 miles northeast of Rutledge.

There have been no reports to the USGS that anyone felt the earthquake and earthquakes of 2.5 or less magnitude are often not felt, but can be recorded by seismographs.

