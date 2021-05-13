East Knoxville nonprofits will soon benefit from new United Way fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After five Austin-East students were fatally shot, United Way of Greater Knoxville leaders wanted to try and help the East Knoxville community.

About a month ago, Brewton Couch, Chief Strategy Officer of United Way of Greater Knoxville, said her group wanted to get involved and help work on the issues the community was facing.

They did so by partnering with the City of Knoxville and Knox County leaders to start a direct neighborhood fund.

Couch said that fund would be led by community leaders in East Knoxville, and they would then decide which Black, Indigenous and people of color-led nonprofits–doing violence interruption programming and youth and family enrichment and development work–receive the funding.

“It’s going to be community-led. So that we are listening to the Knoxville community, listening to the organizations and the leaders in East Knoxville, letting them really lead this charge and determine what funding needs to go where,” Couch said.

United Way donated $100,000; both the City of Knoxville and Knox County donated $50,000 each to the fund.

Couch said that $200,000 was just the funding they were able to launch with, but they hope to keep the donations flowing in.

“This is not a one-time injection of funds, but that it is a long-term commitment to providing support and have conversations with our full community,” Couch said.

The committee hasn’t yet been formed, so decisions haven’t been made as to which nonprofits will receive the funding.

The nonprofit SEEED is a prime example of where that money could go, based on the definition of the East Knox Neighborhood Fund.

Stan Johnson, co-founder and Executive Director of the non-profit, said his group went door-knocking in the community to find out what the people’s biggest concern was.

“Gun violence was actually number one,” Johnson said.

So, the goal for SEEED (which stands for Socially Equally Energy Efficient Development) was to “creates pathways out of poverty for young adults and promote positive community development through career readiness training, environmental education, and community engagement.”

Johnson said they offer job training, life skills training and sustainability training.

He said SEEED believes that nothing stops a bullet like a job, so they feel it’s important to get the young adults off the streets and into the workforce, while also giving them the training to do so.

Their career training program is an eight-week paid course with instructors from a variety of different professions and backgrounds to teach skills that will sustain these young adults for a lifetime.

“We want to get these young people into work. Cause if everybody’s talking about school, we want to make sure we’re going to school to get a job,” Johnson said.

Johnson said they do that by giving the young adults in the program hands-on work to learn from.

“Our big thing is, we’re going to build a solar house. So we want to make sure people can learn all the way up, from ground up to what kind of careers they want,” Johnson said.

The solar house is a two-parter: It teaches the members how to build an energy-efficient house, but it also builds an affordable house.

Johnson said SEEED believes that nothing stops poverty like home ownership.

“You can’t buy a $150-$200,000 home in Knoxville, and people are offering more,” Johnson said.

To keep up with the sustainability theme, SEEED is also teaching young adults how to grow their own food.

“We have classes that teach you about planting, we talk about how you should plant fruit trees, where you can get access to your trees from walking down the road or the sidewalk,” Johnson said.

All of this require money, Johnson said.

That’s why the United Funding could help, if his organization was chosen.

He said in general, he appreciates the approach United Way is taking by choosing community leaders in East Knoxville as the group who decides where the funding will go.

Johnson said they will know which organizations will need the funding, and how they can help the community.

He also said it’s great that United Way is stepping up, because he feels that people would be more willing to donate to United Way, than to smaller organizations like his, especially if they don’t know about them.

“I love the United Way aspect, saying we’re going to deal with this from the ground up. The people who are actually on the ground doing the work, they’re going to help those first. Well, that just makes sense. Because those are the people that are talking about the issues that we’re dealing with now,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his only concern is the amount of funding.

In order to really make a difference in the community, he feels everyone in Knoxville and Knox County needs to step up and help.

“Let’s just put is this way. We’ve had five young people die from the same school in less than three months. 200 thousand dollars compared to that is nothing. So, what is a life really worth,” Johnson asked.

If you would like to donate to United Way for this specific cause, click this link: United Way East Knox Neighborhood Fund.

If you would like to volunteer with SEEED or look into the non-profit’s programs, you can find their website here.