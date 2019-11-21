East Knoxville vacant building to be converted into artist maker spaces

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A vacant building in East Knoxville will soon be transformed into several artist maker spaces.
City officials say the 6000-square foot property on McCalla Avenue will be sold to Dewhirst Properties with the goal to make 19 studio spaces.
“The success of this new Maker space will promote the renovation of this abandoned building and create new opportunities for a new Maker district,” Redevelopment Director Dawn Michelle Foster said.
We’re told the building will also include a gallery, lounge, kitchen and more.
