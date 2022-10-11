KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.

Since the beginning of fall, Knoxville has only seen 0.06 inches of rain which came on October 1 according WATE’s meteorologist team. While East Tennessee is not officially in a drought, areas of Union, Grainger, and Hancock counties as well as area southeast of Maryville are considered abnormally dry, while area between Loudon and Madisonville are classified as moderately drought.

The month of October is typically the driest month for East Tennessee, averaging around 2.81 inches of rain. Including the 0.06 inches of rain from October 1, only 0.10 inches of rain has been recorded at the McGhee-Tyson Airport since September 13.

Most of the region has experienced significantly less rainfall in the last 30 days compared to the average. Of counties in WATE’s viewing area, only Kentucky’s Harlan County has surpassed half its average in the last 30 days (71%). Some of the areas closer to half of their average rainfall within the last month are Jamestown, Crossville, Dandridge, and Sneedville. Farther south, Charleston, Tellico Plains, Kingston, and Loudon have received less than 20% of their average 30-day rainfall. The lowest percentage compared to the 30-day average is Madisonville with 7%, placing it in the moderate drought classification.

On Tuesday, Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon issued a burn ban for the city until further notice because of the regional dry conditions, winds, and weather conditions.

Wednesday night and into Thursday, rain is expected to fall across East Tennessee with some areas expected to see between a half and three-quarters of an inch of rain. Knoxville, Greeneville, Oak Ridge and Kingston are all expecting just over a quarter of an inch.

The dry weather we have been experiencing should not cause extensive risks, according to WATE Meteorologist Ken Weathers. With how little rain there has been, there may be a heightened fire danger in some areas, but thankfully, the winds have not been exceedingly strong exasperating that risk.

For those already thinking ahead to winter, the dryer fall weathe is not indicative of a dry winter, according to Weathers. He said that there is still a prevalent La Niña pattern, like we have seen the previous two winters. This pattern can often mean that there is a warmer and wetter winter than average, although there are some other factors to take into account before making that prediction.