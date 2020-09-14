East Tennessee authorities search for elderly couple who went missing while driving to Gatlinburg

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WATE) – Police in Cleveland, Tennessee are searching for an elderly couple who went missing as they were driving back home from Gatlinburg.

Police say Betty Hicks, 87, and husband Ken, 82, left their home in Cleveland on Saturday at 10 a.m. On their way home, they became disoriented and confused, causing them to get lost.

Family told police that Ken Hicks has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

They are driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone who comes in contact with the Hicks or their vehicle is urged to call 911.