East Tennessee crews working to clear minor incidents, downed trees after widespread snowfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Holiday travel in East Tennessee is discouraged as many roads remain affected by ice and snow.

TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said crews are actively treating roads this morning throughout the East Tennessee and described interstates in the region to be in ‘decent’ shape as crews salt and plow roadways.

“Although the major precipitation ended before midnight, bands of snow showers have continued to appear throughout the morning. Interstates are in decent shape throughout the region with crews working to clear and treat state routes,” Nagi said.

Roads still have several areas of snow and ice across East Tennessee. @myTDOT crews have worked around the clock clearing interstates and state routes and will continue until all roadways are clear and dry. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 25, 2020

Minor incidents and several downed trees have been reported across the region. State Route 32 in Cocke County near Rays Chapel Road is closed due to downed utility lines. In Jefferson County, SR 139 near Glenbook Lane is closed due to downed utility lines.

District 18, which includes Knox, Anderson, Cocke, Jefferson and Sevier counties, reported between three and five inches of accumulation. Blount, Campbell, Loudon, Monroe and Roane counties in District 19 reported between three inches or less.

ROAD CONDITIONS UPDATE



Primary/main roads are generally wet and in good condition. Secondary/neighborhood roads are generally snow covered and hazardous. Use caution even on roads that appear clear as black ice may be present, especially on bridges and overpasses. pic.twitter.com/flfRPBSzME — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) December 25, 2020

A TDOT weather report said most higher elevations in District 17, which includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties, were covered as of 7 a.m. TDOT reported total accumulations in this region ranged from three to five inches.