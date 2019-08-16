East Tennessee Dachsund races return to Oak Ridge

The 2nd annual East Tennessee Dachshund races are returning to The Houndry in Oak Ridge this weekend.

All proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Dachshund Rescue, an all-volunteer, nonprofit, fundraising and educational organization.

They promote rescue, adoption and responsible canine ownership. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday. and the races start at 10:30.

Join us on Saturday (Aug. 17) for the 2nd Annual East Tennessee #Dachshund Races! Only $5 for admission, there will… Posted by Explore Oak Ridge on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Festivities include raffles, food, family fun, races, and contests for you and your pups. All breeds are welcome but some may not be able to participate.