KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee Fishing Show and Expo is making its way to Knoxville this week.

The event is bringing everything a fisherman or outdoorsman needs to one venue. There will also be a number of seminars from fishing professionals for visitors to attend.

The four-day event kicks off this Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Knoxville Expo and Grande Event Center, located at 5441 Clinton Highway.

Thursday runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours for Friday and Saturday are 10 p.m. through 8 p.m. The event will conclude Sunday with hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased either online or at the door. It’s $10 for adults and $8 for children. All military and first responders will receive a $2 discount on Thursday admissions.

The first 200 women to enter the expo Friday will receive a free hat. Fishing rods will be given to the first 250 children aged 12 and under on Saturday. Visit easttnfishingshow.com for more information.