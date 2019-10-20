East Tennessee History Center hosts ‘Monsters at the Museum’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Princesses, scarecrows and even Inspector Gadget made an appearance at the Monsters at the Museum event hosted by the East Tennessee History Center.

The museum opened its doors to kids of all ages for a day of Halloween themed fun.

There were games, crafts, costume contests and trick or treating stations. This event was also a chance for the kids and their parents to learn more about the history of East Tennessee.

“There’s a lot of Knoxvillians who don’t even know we’re here especially families and we want to get kids interested in history and bring out the adults who love history and really just show ourselves and our museum off to Knoxville.” said Hannah Rexrode, education and volunteer coordinator for the museum.

The top exhibits of the day were the Mountain Dew exhibit and a focus on Victorian mourning practices in East Tennessee. One of the museum volunteers dressed in traditional attire that Victorian-era women would wear after the passing of a loved one.

