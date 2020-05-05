East Tennessee Koa campgrounds reopening, gathering areas to remain closed

Several KOA Campgrounds in East Tennessee are now back open.

There are KOA campgrounds located in Townsend, Pigeon Forge, Newport and more.

Playgrounds, pools and other gathering areas will remain closed for the time being.

 

