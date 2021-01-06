East Tennessee leaders react to violent protests at US Capitol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee leaders condemned the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress was meeting to ratify the Electoral College vote.

Rioting protesters stormed the Capitol, sending the House and Senate chambers into lockdown.

One woman whom was reportedly shot later died.

It took police and other law enforcement, donning riot gear, around four hours to take the building back and to secure it.

Leaders in Knox County decried the violent protests via social media.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon:

What unfolded in Washington D.C. today was not a protest. This was a violent, outrageous attack on our democracy. I condemn it unequivocally. — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) January 6, 2021

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs:

Agreed. What is happening at the capital today is absolutely despicable and shameful. https://t.co/sX8r5rpRUB — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) January 6, 2021

The Knox County Democratic Party also released a statement:

“Our local and state Republican Elected Officials are complicit in today’s seditious actions & insurrection in Washington DC. For weeks, Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Tim Burchett, and TN State Legislators have been sowing disinformation, peddling lies about our election system, and fomenting the ingredients for domestic terrorism. Jason Zachary, Michelle Carringer, Dave Wright, and Becky Massey all signed onto a seditious letter asking for millions of legally cast votes to be thrown out in other states. Attorney General Slatery used TN tax-payer dollars to back this effort to undo our election. Governor Bill Lee has refused to state the simple fact that Joe Biden won the election. Tim Burchett signed on to the absurd appeal from Texas to disenfranchise millions of Americans. He repeatedly has used Q-anon tropes like calling constituents “lizard people” on twitter and made untrue claims about “vote dumps” to steal elections. These Republicans’ irresponsible actions fueled the unfounded rage and ignorance of the terrorists who stormed our nation’s Capitol today.“As you sow, so shall ye reap.” The Republican Party, from the President all the way down to State Representatives & County Commissioners, has engaged in deception, lies, sedition, anti-patriotism, and unconstitutional actions. The chaos and mob violence that is still unfolding at the U.S. Capitol are disastrous results of this irresponsible behavior. The Republican Party does not believe in democracy and they do not respect the Constitution. Without qualification, we condemn the actions of the terrorists today and the rhetoric that incited them. Further, we call on these same officials to demand that law and order be restored and the democratic procedures enshrined in the Constitution be respected so that the difficult work of democratic government can be resumed.” Knox County Democratic Party statement on Jan. 6, 2021

This is a developing story.