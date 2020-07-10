East Tennessee man dies after trying to retrieve hat from Utah reservoir

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee man died Wednesday after drowning at a reservoir at Deer Creek State Park in Utah.

According to Utah State Parks, 71-year-old Daniel Thompson, of Newport, was boating with family and friends at the Deer Creek State Park reservoir Wednesday afternoon.

While boating, Thompson’s hat fell into the water and he jumped in to retrieve it, according to a release. Authorities said Thompson was not wearing a life jacket and was unable to remain afloat to keep his head above water.

A member of his group jumped in to help, but was unsuccessful. Others in the group then called 911.

A Utah State Parks law enforcement ranger responded to the area and began the search for Thompson. Search efforts included the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team, Wasatch County Search and Rescue and Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The dive team identified a possible sighting, which the Utah State Parks ROV team confirmed to be Thompson, around 8:30 Wednesday night. His body was found resting in 111 feet of water, approximately 300 feet from shore.

The Utah State Parks ROV brought the body up from the reservoir floor to Wasatch County SAR dive team members, who brought the body to the surface.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extended its condolences to Thompson’s friends and family. It also thanked the other agencies who assisted in the incident.