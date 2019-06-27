East Tennessee man organizes fundraiser for flood victims

(WATE) – The record rainfall in recent months is still impacting some East Tennessee families.

Rita Raleigh’s Sneedville mobile home is now sitting on the edge of a cliff following a landslide in February. Raleigh is asking for help to move her home to the top of a hill to keep it from falling to the bottom of a cliff, but she’s had no luck.

Her son Michael Mosier, inspired by her struggle, has decided to plan the East Tennessee Flood Relief Benefit to help her and other families still trying to get back to normal.

Previous story: Hancock County couple prays for help before home slides to bottom of bluff

At this point, Mosier says he’s had one family contact him in need. He specifically wants to help people who are displaced from their homes.

Mosier hopes to help three or four families who are still recovering from damage to their homes.

“If I raise $5 or I raise $5,000 or it raises $50,000, every dime is going to go to these families,” he said.

Hillbilly Bonez, Weathered Soul and country-rap artist Shotgun Shane are set to perform at the event.

Mosier has called dozens of businesses asking for help, and had a lot of luck doing so.

“It’s all about not being selfish. it’s all about giving to your neighbor, the next person. because as long as I’ve got a loving family and a roof over my head, that’s about all I need,” he said.

He’s also chipping in himself, with his screen printing business. At the event next Saturday, he’ll have benefit shirts for sale and the money goes toward the cause.

Ernie Lunsford, Sales Manager at Colbock Harley Davison, said, “When families are hurting or we have a natural disaster we’ve had, the community always seems to come together. it just says about the community here. we like to stick together when times are tough. and that’s what it’s all about.”

The event is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, Colboch Harley Davidson in Hamblen County. There will be a motorcycle benefit ride, three local bands performing, auction items and more.

If you know someone who could benefit from the money raised by the East Tennessee Flood Relief Benefit, you can contact Michael Mosier by calling 423-353-4840.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the cause.