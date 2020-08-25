East Tennessee manufacturing company holding job fair

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A locally owned plastic and metal manufacturing company is looking to fill several manufacturing positions.

Formall, Inc. will be hosting a job fair Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’ll be held outside at the Formall location at 1709 Lake City Highway in Clinton.

The hiring event will follow CDC guidelines including providing face masks and setting up hand sanitizer stations.

Formall is hiring immediately for positions starting at $12 to $14 dollars per hour.