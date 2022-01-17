MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several East Tennessee events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were postponed Monday with much of the region still dealing with the effects of overnight snowfall.

In Knoxville, the MLK Commission was forced to cancel the parade planned for Monday. While the MLK Memorial Tribute Service from noon to 2 p.m. at Overcoming Believers Church will take place as scheduled.

The Sevier County Martin Luther King, Jr Day Celebration planned for Monday was canceled due to weather and the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers hope to plan an event in February to celebrate Dr. King and give awards to students who participated in the essay and poster contest. Check the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more information.

The Blount County MLK Celebration March and Program will be rescheduled with details to be announced soon.

The march was set to begin at 1 p.m. Monday at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Alcoa before concluding at the Clayton Center for the Arts where the subsequent Celebration Program would have begun at 2 p.m.

Great Smoky Mountain National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash was to conduct a keynote address at the program.

Updates on the rescheduled events can be found on facebook.com/mlkblount, where rescheduled events will also be livestreamed.