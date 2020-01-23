East Tennessee pharmacist reflects on new opioid prescription study

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- State doctors, nurses, dentists, and other licensed practitioners are monitored for prescribing patterns, annually.

For one local pharmacist, recognizing their role in preventing opioid abuse is an important part of the system in place to prevent more deaths related to opioid abuse.

Samantha Boldin, a pharmacist at Belew Drugs in Knox County, says monitoring prescription patterns is only part of the solution.

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury has identified 62 opioid prescribers with what it calls “abnormal prescribing patterns” in a study released Wednesday.

According to the state, Comptroller researchers with its Office of Research and Education Accountability (OREA) worked to identify prescribers whose patterns were “significantly statistically abnormal,” and to investigate what disciplinary responses, if any, were taken by the licensing boards in response.

The report identifies those 62 prescribers based on their 2017 prescribing patterns. The identification is for further investigation a does not alone indicate inappropriate prescribing.

Of those 62 identified there are 24 dentists, 21 doctors and physicians, 9 APRNs, and 5 physician assistants who were identified based on their prescribing of opioids for pain, and three doctors who were identified based on their prescribing of opioids for MAT.

What do the numbers look like on-the-ground?

For Boldin, the report tells only part of the story she sees while working at Belew Drugs everyday. It’s the pharmacist’s responsibility to…

During the time of reform, the OREA report shows that the rate of opioid prescribing decreased from 2 million prescriptions in the fourth quarter of 2013-2014 to 1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Additionally, the number of patients who “doctor shop”, or look for opioids from multiple prescribers and dispensers, decreased by nearly 70% over the same time period.

Boldin says those numbers… REFLECT/DONT REFLECT WHAT SHE IS SEEING

LATEST STORIES: