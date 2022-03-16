KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country has passed the U.S. Senate and is on its way to the House of Representatives. If senators approve and the bill is signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would “spring forward” one last time in March 2024.

The end of daylight saving time would mean Americans would stop “falling back” into standard time each winter and instead stay in what is now daylight saving time. Standard time currently runs from the first Sunday in November until the second Sunday in March.

The change would mean later sunsets and sunrises in the winter months, making evenings a bit brighter while mornings would stay darker longer.

The darker mornings are one point of concern Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett understands when it comes to making daylight saving time permanent.

“I understand there’s concerns about people, the kids, and school buses in the dark, and I understand that that is a very valid concern,” said Burchett.

In the end, Burchett said he just wanted the choice left to each state and individual communities.

One Tennessee rancher felt there’s no need for the time-change anymore.

“I’ve learned that a lot of farmers don’t really care what the clock says, they do what they do according to the sun,” said Kimberly Keiter of 4 Corners Ranch, based out of Hancock County.

She also explained how falling back impacts her business, making things darker when they still have work to do.

“When they’re bedding down in the fall and we’re going in there, it’s kind of dangerous even though we have tractors and we have lights and all of the things like that,” she said. “It sends a confusing message.”

Keiter also said she felt with the 24-hour world society revolves around, the time-change doesn’t make sense.

“Even nature is a 24-hour world and it’s not on our time clock, it never was and it really never will be,” she said.

Other factors debated include the impact on roadways. One 2020 study by Current Biology showed after ‘springing forward’ the risk of a fatal traffic accident in the U.S. rose by 6%.

Keiter felt picking one time or the other would solve a lot.

“Pick one, pick one!,” exclaimed Keiter. “If you want to stay on standard time, stay on standard time, but this whole four months this way and eight months that way is driving everybody crazy!”

She also felt confident the human race would adapt quickly enough.

“We’re pretty adaptable, human beings are pretty adaptable, we’ll get over it,” ended Keiter.