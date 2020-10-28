East Tennessee Red Cross volunteer standing by in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) – Tennesseans will be front and center to assist when Zeta makes landfall this week.

Allen Sheets has been volunteering with the American Red Cross for 16 years. He’s been calling Baton Rouge home since September as the gulf coast has been battered by storm after storm after storm this hurricane season.

“We are still working some aspects of hurricane Laura. That’s in Louisiana as well as Texas. We’re still responding to issues that occurred during Hurricane delta so this just adds a little more to our plate.” Allen Sheets

Sheets tells us he is currently the logistics chief for the Red Cross Response Team in Louisiana and Texas, overseeing the transportation of supplies as well as a staff of 40 to 70 volunteers.