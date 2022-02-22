BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was arrested Feb. 20 when Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism complaint at a private residence.

THP Trooper Nicholas Collins is charged with vandalism and violating a protective order in connection with an incident at an undisclosed location, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. At that scene, Sullivan County deputies found that security camera wires had been cut and tires on two vehicles parked in the driveway had been slashed. A tag was also removed from one of the vehicles.

The victim told investigators that Collins had been served an order of protection the previous day and was “supposed to stay away from the property,” according to the press release. The release also said the victim told deputies Collins was seen “running down the driveway to get back to his vehicle and leave.”

A different witness told deputies that Collins “[made] threats to kill” the victim before “[taking] off in his truck toward Washington County, [Tennessee.]”

Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled Collins over on State Route 75, where he was taken into custody on charges related to the incident in Sullivan County. Those deputies found Collin in possession of a loaded 9 mm Smith & Wesson with a round in the chamber, an extra, full, magazine and a BB gun rifle “that resembles an AR-15…with a full magazine.”

Collins was taken to jail on charges out of Sullivan County. He was arraigned Feb. 22. Bond was set at 250,000. Collins is not facing charges in Washington County at this time.

THP has not yet responded to News Channel 11’s requests regarding Collins’ status as a state trooper.