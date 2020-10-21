East Tennessee troopers led on multi-county pursuit, suspect at-large after abandoning vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspect who led Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a multi-county pursuit around the Knoxville area Tuesday remains at-large after abandoning the vehicle.

THP troopers attempted to stop a 2020 Dodge Durango on I-75 S at MM 120 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday for speeding and failure to maintain control. The vehicle failed to yield to emergency equipment by stopping for the trooper.

The trooper gave chase on I-75 in Anderson County continuing on I-75/I-40 south/west through Knox County and then onto I-75 south through Loudon and Monroe counties.

Troopers with the Chattanooga THP district took over the pursuit when the driver entered McMinn County before Knoxville THP supervisor Lt. Russell Smith advised units to terminate the pursuit.

The vehicle was found a short time later abandoned on Highway 68. The investigation remains ongoing.