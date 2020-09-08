East Tennessee volunteer lending helping hand in wake of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) – A local Red Cross volunteer from Knoxville is lending a hand in Baton Rouge after Hurricane Laura hit.

Alan Sheets telling us he is working to help coordinate efforts to get emergency supplies to harder hit areas like Lake Charles. Sheets has been there a little less than a week. He doesn’t know how long he will stay, but it could be a while.

“I expect I’ll be here for some time. This is a very heavily damaged area. Of course, here in Baton Rouge they did not suffer any damage. It’s all west of here but the hurricane basically tore right through the middle of the state. It tore out every structure and powerlines so the main problem with getting people back to their homes if they have a home left is the power grid.”

Sheets has been busy volunteering out of state well before Laura hit.

He tells us he hasn’t been back to his Knoxville home in over a month.