East Tennessee volunteers lend hand to those in Hurricane Dorian’s path

East Tennessee Volunteers are stationed in Hurricane Dorian’s path in Florida, lending a hand and preparing for the worst.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel spoke with a woman from Farragut who is volunteering. Susin Desai is in Port Saint Lucie, Florida. That’s about a 45 minute drive from West Palm Beach.

Desai is one of nine people from East Tennessee already in Florida and Georgia or on their way, according to the Red Cross. Desai is getting together things a potential hurricane victim might need.

“Your shampoo, your conditioner, things like that. Just things that you need to survive. Tooth brushes, pillows, blankets, cots, things like that,” Desai said.

She has been in that area for the last few days now.

“I love being able to get involved with the people and interacting with them, help them where I can through the tough time and wherever they need me at,” she said.

Right now, Desai is getting supplies together, but her assignment might change as the weather does.

“We’re trying to prepare for the worst, and moving trailers and getting the supplies together and ready in the warehouses so that they’re easy to access as we open shelters,” she said.

Hurricane Dorian officially made landfall earlier Sunday. It hit the Bahamas as a category 5 storm.

“Believe it or not it’s sunny and some clouds. You would never guess at this very moment that there is such a big hurricane coming,” she said.

The volunteers are taking it a day at a time, waiting to see how this storm makes an impact where they are. Desai is planning on staying in Florida for two weeks.