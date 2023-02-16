KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The local boy scout council honored its scouts of the year at the Knoxville Convention Center Thursday, Feb. 16. WATE’s Don Dare introduces you to the Boy Scout of the Year in East Tennessee.

On the firing range, John Campbell is a champion In 2022, he was the state champion in the Tennessee Sporting Clays Association tournament. In the National Team Competition, his team finished fifth. Two years ago, he was the high school skeet champion.

In Scouting, John Campbell is a leader. He’s an Eagle scout completing an ambitious project rebuilding a playground at his church and twice serving as Pellissippi Lodge Order of the Arrow Chief.

“I really didn’t think I’d be running a 450-person community, which is what it really is. With me doing it, I learned maybe, maybe I can do more,” said Campbell.

He did, receiving the prestigious Founders Award from the Arrow for going above and beyond.

“It was a challenge for both of those years, but I got through it,” said Campbell.

For the Campbells, scouting has been a family affair. Both his mother and father joined Campbell along his trail. As well as his brother, here in the center, he too is an Eagle Scout.

“We both went from Tiger Cubs to Eagle Scouts,” said Campbell. “[My mom and dad] helped us along the way as long as helping a lot of other people on the journey to Eagle.”

Campbell was in grade school when he started scouting.

“I picked up a school flyer, brought it back to my mom and dad, and said, I want to go and do this,” said Campbell.

Many memories have been made along the way.

“I have lifelong friends in scouting that I never would have met through anything else.”

One of Campbell’s adventures in scouting was his trip to Philmont.

“12 days at Sangre de Cristo Mountains in New Mexico. You could see what God has done with that amazing view off the top of Baldy Mountain. You realize you have done it, you have made it to the peak once you are up there,” said Campbell.

After achieving scouting’s highest award, Eagle Scout, Campbell does not let any honor go to his head and always keeps his eye on the target.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I don’t know what I’d be without scouting,” said Campbell.

For John Campbell, the Scout of the Year, what lies ahead is success.

Meet the other scouts of 2023

Campbell and other scouts of the year will be honored at the distinguished citizen dinner benefiting the Great Smoky Mountain Boy Scout Council alongside UT legend Joan Cronan.